When I was a very young man, I noticed a few hairs growing out of my chin. Soon, there was more hair. They covered my lower face and my upper lip. So now I realized I had a beard and I had to start shaving.
The first company I worked for wanted me clean shaven every morning. Then when I joined the military they wanted me clean shaven every morning, too.
So how come I have this beard and so many say I have to shave it off. How did it come about that I was to have all of this facial hair? Is it because through evolution that this hair growth came about? Some say that we are made in God’s image. Does that mean God has facial hair?
If God gave us this hair, he must have wanted us to have it. So why do we shave it off?