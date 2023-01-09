The U.S. Army carelessly used and dispensed hazardous chemicals for more than a century in and around its bases, irreversibly impacting the lives of numerous service members and civilians through the mishandling of solvents, oil or radioactive waste. If disposed of improperly, these hazardous products can imbue soil and water with high levels of toxic agents.

Economic and social inequality often forces minority neighborhoods to embrace living in dangerous areas like contaminated military facilities. With the Army's inaction in addressing pollution, they fall victim to extensive environmental unjustness.