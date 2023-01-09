The U.S. Army carelessly used and dispensed hazardous chemicals for more than a century in and around its bases, irreversibly impacting the lives of numerous service members and civilians through the mishandling of solvents, oil or radioactive waste. If disposed of improperly, these hazardous products can imbue soil and water with high levels of toxic agents.
Economic and social inequality often forces minority neighborhoods to embrace living in dangerous areas like contaminated military facilities. With the Army's inaction in addressing pollution, they fall victim to extensive environmental unjustness.
The Army's use of aqueous film-forming foam AFFF contaminated Maryland's military bases with excessive PFAS compounds. The EPA established PFAS concentrations above 70 parts per trillion unsafe. Still, with EWG's health guideline of 1 part per trillion for limiting PFAS in drinking water, most military sites fail at keeping the water sources clean. The state's most contaminated military sites include Fort Meade (87,000 ppt), Andrews Air Force Base (34,500 ppt) and Martin State Airport Air National Guard Base (92,000 ppt).
All these locations are classified as superfund sites by the EPA due to the number of toxins polluting the drinking water sources of nearby disadvantaged communities.
Furthermore, Prince George's County and Anne Arundel County are good examples of environmental racism in Maryland. Many residents here live close to mining sites and wastewater treatment plants that don't always meet the rules of operating permits. The result is poor air and water quality for the communities, with approximately 20% of Black people living there, exposing them to higher cancer risk.
Baltimore is another example of environmental racism, as most Black communities in this city deal with water affordability issues due to the fast-rising water rates partly caused by the failing infrastructure.
Contamination was unnoticed in prominent cases such as Camp Lejeune in North Carolina for over 30 years. It exposed everyone on the base to many toxins known to cause adverse health effects and debilitating diseases.
The military base housed nearly 1 million troops and dependents from 1953 to 1987. During this period, its residents were inadvertently exposed to toxins from decomposing pollutants from the base’s activity. Testing identified over 60 toxins in the grounds, including benzene, vinyl chloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, and per/polyfluoroalkyl substances known as PFAS.
Prolonged exposure to such toxins is linked to various cancers, hormonal disruptions, developmental issues in children, and even miscarriage. Rated a superfund site by the EPA, Camp Lejeune’s contamination stems mainly from using AFFF to extinguish fuel fires and train firefighters. AFFF contains mainly PFAS, synthetic compounds that can quickly imbue the soil and pollute drinking water sources, thus their name "forever chemicals."
The military tries to remedy the PFAS contamination with the Pentagon's statement regarding replacing AFFF with a safe and effective substitute. The measures taken through the George "Walter" Taylor Act regulate the use of PFAS in Maryland, protecting vulnerable communities from toxic exposure.
But the practical tools for the exposed minority neighborhoods in fighting corporate environmental immorality come through private law. Environmental class action lawsuits can discourage those responsible for creating an unsafe environment through their activities and gain compensation from them.
Jonathan Sharp, Birmingham, Ala.
The writer is chief financial officer at Environmental Litigation Group P.C., a law firm with headquarters in Birmingham, Ala., specializing in toxic exposure, assisting veterans facing health issues due to toxic exposure on military bases.