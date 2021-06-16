In 2016, Charles County officials envisioned an independent, citizen board that could manage the county’s annual grant program with fairness and transparency. To accomplish that vision, they turned to someone with a long association with our area — Vivian H. Mills.
With decades of experience in the nonprofit arena, Vivian brought insight, experience, and true commitment to the task of launching an organization devoted to much more than simply managing the county’s grant funds.
After five years as executive director, Vivian has informed the Charitable Trust’s Board of Directors that she will leave her post as of June 24. On behalf of the board and the many nonprofit organizations that serve our county so well, I wish to publicly thank Vivian for her dedication to the Trust, to the nonprofit community and ultimately to the many Charles County residents that they serve.
We know that whatever new endeavors lie in Vivian’s future, they will benefit greatly from her knowledge, wit and good will. With sincere appreciation, we wish Vivian godspeed and good health in the coming years.