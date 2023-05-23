The May 19 letter to the editor titled “Renewable energy can have drawbacks” by Edward C. Davenport has some significant errors, omissions and misleading statements that I feel need comment. To begin with, global warming has not been only 1 degree over 100 years.
Measurements that started in 1880 show that it has been about 0.14 degree Fahrenheit per decade since 1880, or 2 degrees total. Additionally 2016 and 2020 were tied as the warmest years ever over this same time period and last year 2022 was the sixth warmest.
A recent National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study reported on by ABC news on April 4, 2023, concluded that whales and other marine mammals will not be seriously harmed or killed by a New Jersey wind farm construction, operation and eventual dismantling. There are numerous articles from NOAA and others stating that whales are not dying from wind farms.
The cited research by the American Bird Conservancy in 2017 admits in their own report that these are “very rough and biased estimates.” It also estimates that between eight to 57 million birds may die yearly from collisions with power line towers and electrocutions. The author was silent on the need to bury power lines to protect the millions of birds and bats.
Here is an internet summary of the related issues that appears to be well documented: “Solar panels do not kill birds outright, but some birds are attracted to the shininess of solar panels and mistake them for water. This can hurt or kill them when they try to dive into the panels. Solar panels have killed birds, but so have buildings and other human-made structures. Rooftop solar panels are not dangerous to birds, unlike large-scale solar farms that use concentrated solar power. These farms can burn the feathers off birds and fry insects with intense heat. Photovoltaic panels, the kind of solar that homeowners install on their roofs, can also kill a smaller number of birds in the desert. However, this is less than 1% of birds killed by fossil-fuel-powered plants."
Mr. Davenport states that “Greenland’s ice cap has remained the same size for 80 years,” when records show that it has been decreasing in size for the last 26 years and in 2021 lost about 166 billion tons of ice sheet, according to a United Nations report.
I do not know how grossly wrong misinformation like this gets disseminated and allowed in our local papers. Make lying wrong again.