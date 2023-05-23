The May 19 letter to the editor titled “Renewable energy can have drawbacks” by Edward C. Davenport has some significant errors, omissions and misleading statements that I feel need comment. To begin with, global warming has not been only 1 degree over 100 years.

Measurements that started in 1880 show that it has been about 0.14 degree Fahrenheit per decade since 1880, or 2 degrees total. Additionally 2016 and 2020 were tied as the warmest years ever over this same time period and last year 2022 was the sixth warmest.


