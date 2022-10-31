In November 2018, a 28-year-old former Marine, armed with a .45-caliber Glock handgun, folding knife and “smoke-generating devices,” shot his way into a southern California bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., killing 12 patrons. The gunman, Ian David Long, later took his own life.

For days major news organizations reported every detail of Long’s troubled life — his military record in in Afghanistan, his “disdain for civilians,” “bumpy childhood,” even his father’s cancer death and his failed marriage. Well, not exactly every detail.