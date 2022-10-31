In November 2018, a 28-year-old former Marine, armed with a .45-caliber Glock handgun, folding knife and “smoke-generating devices,” shot his way into a southern California bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., killing 12 patrons. The gunman, Ian David Long, later took his own life.
For days major news organizations reported every detail of Long’s troubled life — his military record in in Afghanistan, his “disdain for civilians,” “bumpy childhood,” even his father’s cancer death and his failed marriage. Well, not exactly every detail.
The same news organizations neglected to mention one pesky little detail — that Long “smoked marijuana quite frequently,” at least according to the Ventura County District Attorney's investigation.
Toxicology tests conducted on Long found “traces of marijuana” in his system. Only a handful of news groups, including the Los Angeles Times and Sacramento Bee, mentioned the finding.
With legalization and taxation of cannabis a “plank” in the Democrat’s platform, marijuana use by perpetrators of mass shootings have been all but ignored by news outlets.
The citizen's group Americans Against Legalizing Marijuana is demanding that toxicology reports of mass-shooters be promptly released to the public.
Often following a mass-casualty event, the perpetrator's past marijuana use emerges well after the fact, through interviews with family members, neighbors or some secondary source. Releasing the results of toxicology tests to the public would make it far more difficult for news outlets to “bury” the follow-up to the latest mass-shooting.
While conceding that a “good percentage” of mass-slayers are marijuana users and that users have a “slightly larger margin of psychosis” compared to non-users in his Oct. 7 letter to the editor in Southern Maryland News, Robert Daniels still can see no connection between the explosion in mental illness and the ready accessibility of marijuana in states that have decriminalized/legalized.
A 5.4 fold increase in psychosis, according to Dr. Di Fort in Lancet Psychiatry 2015, is not a “slightly larger margin.” Learn your percentages.