Charles County taxes are increasing, along with water/sewer/bay fees, but there are a few amenities which help to offset these increases: curbside pickup of recyclables, which makes it convenient for everyone to recycle; qualifying residents are exempt from paying for trash disposal at the Charles County designated repositories; and residents may be eligible for a reduction in property taxes as outlined in the filing guidelines.
Another area unrelated to taxes is a change in local ordinances allowing certain types of animals to be kept in residential areas, such as the chickens, roosters, pigs and goats located in the Cobb Island community. Small ponies would also be a beneficial addition to the group of animals that are allowed because they could pull a one-person pony cart. This would be an ideal method of "green" transportation on Cobb Island proper, in addition to the golf carts and low-speed vehicles (LSVs) already in use. However, pony carts would probably be subjected to the same county and state transportation laws as any other vehicle that uses the roads or highways.
Cobb Island is only accessible by bridge or boat. It is unincorporated with under 1,000 residents and, therefore, doesn't have its own police force, code enforcement office or mayor. Consequently, it is almost 100% self-governing, which is why some people have moved to the area.
In addition to the many variations of animals, golf carts and LSVs, it has several fireworks displays throughout the year, daytime and nighttime, including major holidays. However, these displays require permits from the State Fire Marshal's Office because they involve fireworks prohibited in the state of Maryland, which are the ones that "leave the ground" and "shoot into the air." These fireworks are normally not for sale in Maryland, but have to be purchased elsewhere.
Use of golf carts on county and state roads (other than on golf courses) in Maryland must be approved by the Maryland legislature. Contact your senator for more information if your community is interested. However, LSVs are legal in some areas if certain road/safety conditions are met, according to the Motor Vehicle Administration. Contact that agency for more information to see if your community meets these conditions.