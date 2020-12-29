For years I’ve attempted to get our current and past councils of the town of La Plata to get the opinion of residents regarding large annexations and publish the results prior to voting on these permanent town altering issues. They have resisted each attempt.
In November, I recommended a survey of residents be done involving annexations currently being considered. The mayor stated that this could be placed on the town’s website that would involve no cost. I even submitted a survey draft that was completely neutral in its design.
Knowing that our town meetings (either in-person or virtual) are sparsely attended and that there exists no local newspaper reporting on town issues, the survey would not only elicit resident response but would serve as an informational tool. Since submitting my proposed draft, the town council has had a change of heart.
Apparently, despite what our town council states as wanting to enlighten their constituents, their actions suggest that they want you left in the dark so that they can do what they want before the public is even aware, thus remaining politically unaccountable. This is shameful, repugnant and totally unacceptable. Accordingly, this is the draft survey that I submitted that our town council would rather you not see:
Currently, the town council is considering het annexation requests and wishes to gather the opinion of residents. Please indicate For or Against with an X regarding each. Results will be published in the Town Notes and on the town website.
1. The HUB (Hot Urban Burb)
A. Description: 449 acres heading west from where Rosewick Road and Rt. 301
intersect and eventually south and exiting onto Rt. 225 near Quailwood Parkway.
B. Proposed: 3 neighborhoods or single family, duplex, town houses and apartments totaling 1,600 units with office, civic, and retail.
Vote for or against.
2. Hawthorne Yards
A. Description: 53.2 acres located on the southern side of Rt. 225 from
approximately the ball fields to Quailwood Parkway,
B. Proposed: 135 single family homes, 48 townhouses, and two 16,000 square foot commercial buildings with 6 retail units in each.
Vote for or against.
3. Rosewick Corner
A. Description: 18.1 acres located at the southeast corner of Rosewick Road and Rt. 301.
B.Proposed: shopping center including a grocery store and a fast food restaurant.
Vote for or against.
4. 5780 Crain Highway (formerly where the Super Wal Mart was proposed)
A. Description: 10 acres adjacent to the Rosewick Corner annexation.
B. Proposed: Nothing has been proposed.
Regarding #4: Why would our town council even consider this when the petitioners won’t divulge their proposal, especially considering the history of this property? They should be told that when their proposal is developed and presented, it will be considered and not until then.
Finally, May 4, 2021, is election day for our incorporated town. Anyone interested in running for town council and/or mayor should pick up an election packet from town hall beginning this past October. Interested individuals should be residents of the incorporated town and registered voters and need to be endorsed by five registered voters who reside within the town limits. Election packets need to be submitted by March 1, 2021, for election day of May, 2021. All of this should have been published in the previous Town Notes that is delivered to each household in the town.