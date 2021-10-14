In September, the National School Boards Association, which claims to represent “90,000 school board districts educating more than 50 million schoolchildren” throughout the U.S., appealed to President Joe Biden for an “expedited review” by the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Justice, Education Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation of “enforceable actions” available under the Patriot Act and Hate Crimes Prevention Act to protect its members from “extremist hate organizations.”
The “domestic terrorists” NSBA President Viola M. Garcia makes reference to in the letter include some of the thousands of concerned parents who have appeared at school board meetings to express outrage over the falsification of history in textbooks, the anti-semitism and hatred of Black Lives Matter, the tribalism that pits students of different ethnic backgrounds against each other, and misogyny of the trans- ideology.
Garcia’s letter cites nearly 20 incidents of what she terms “heinous” acts against school board members. Only one actually involved an assault on a school administrator.
In response to the letter, the U.S. Department of Justice will reportedly offer training to school board members to “identify” threats.
The timing of Garcia’s request is particularly fascinating. There were 21,570 homicides in the U.S. in 2020, 4,901 more than in 2019. The trend shows no sign of slowing down. Human and narcotic trafficking, enabled by a porous, open border, has reached caustic levels.
The FBI, once the nation’s premiere law enforcement agency, seems eager to validate the Democrat’s fantasy of “right wing” terrorists as an existential threat, even if it means turning a “blind eye” to reality.
During a practice session for the annual congressional baseball charity game in Alexandria, Va., in June, 2017, 66-year-old James Hodgkins, short on cash and living a hand-to-mouth existence, shot U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R), a congressional police officer, a congressional aide and a fourth man, described as a lobbyist.
Democrats and Republicans have met every year since 1909 for the charity practice game.
Scalise’s security detail returned fire, killing the home inspector from Illinois, who had relocated to Washington to allegedly stalk President Donald Trump. The discovery of a “death list” containing the names of prominent Republicans, including Rep. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Alabama’s Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) suggested a violent political extremist.
Despite the “death list” of Republican lawmakers discovered on Hodgkin’s person, and dozens of social media postings disparaging Republicans and the GOP, the FBI ruled the shooting a case of “suicide-by-cop.”
In April 2021, at the urging of Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), the bureau revised its findings to conclude Hodgkins was, more likely a “domestic violent extremist.”
Why did it take the FBI four years to see what should have been obvious from the outset? Scalise’s security detail were wearing plain clothes, and its doubtful if Hodgkins was even aware that they were Capitol police officers. Before deciding to remain for the practice session, Hodgkins had asked Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-N.C.), “If the team practicing were Democrats or Republicans.” “I told [Hodgkins] they were Republicans,” Duncan stated in published accounts. Hodgkins fired over 70 rounds from the SKS rifle and 9 mm pistol.
Will the same “woke” FBI that ignored Hodgkins extremism to avoid labeling the shooting an act of leftist hate infiltrate groups opposed to critical race theory?
Parents fighting the “good fight” should see the attorney general’s meddling in local matters for what it is — an attempt to intimidate parents into submissive silence.