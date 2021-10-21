Congress is way too content with our national debt. Our national debt is concerning. It’s OK to see it as a state of emergency; it’s OK to see it as a crisis.

It seems like we should be having state of the union addresses far more often, until our national debt is manageable and it is under control.

Why not have state of the union addresses once a month until our national debt is a much more tolerable amount, say a billion dollars, rather than what it is now?