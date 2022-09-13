On July 22 the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust acquired a new conservation easement on the Webb farm in Valley Lee.
This is an agricultural easement, the first such easement acquired by PTLT, through the Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation Small Acreage Next Generation Program. This program helps farmers afford the land they want to purchase and farm.
The closing took place at the same time that Jackson and Hattie Webb purchased the nearly 20-acre property that they had been renting. The funds from the easement sale made it possible for them to satisfy the previous owner’s asking price.
Now that they own their farm, the Webbs are excited to add their work to the farming community of Southern Maryland and plan to increase the size of their flock of sheep with a strong focus on rotational grazing and intensive management.
PTLT congratulates the Webbs on the purchase of their farm, which will be a lovely place for their young family to grow up.
The Webb farm agricultural easement brings PTLT’s total protected land in Southern Maryland to over 6,120 acres.
The mission of the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust is to sustain the region’s biodiversity and water resources through a network of protected landscapes. The organization recognizes that forest and farmland and the region’s unique historic and scenic character are vital to a healthy economy and citizens’ sense of well-being. PTLT acquires land and conservation easements by purchase or donation. It has conserved more than 6,100 acres of land in perpetuity. For more information, visit www.PTLT.org.
Frank Allen, Park Hall
The writer is president of the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust.