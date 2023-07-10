I am writing in response to Vernon Gray’s June 16 letter to the editor, “Beware the follies of climate change group think.” I have to admit, it was a bit of an emotional roller coaster for me.

I was initially pleasantly surprised to hear that Mr. Gray agrees with me on the importance of environmentalism for the sake of ecological health and quality of life, and even mentioned key policies where we aligned. I briefly thought that perhaps I might be about to read his suggestions for improved recycling and composting opportunities, or thoughts on how the region might grow the urban and suburban tree canopy. Sadly, that was not the case. However, Mr. Gray touched on two subjects that I would like to address, to correct the record.


  

