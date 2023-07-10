I am writing in response to Vernon Gray’s June 16 letter to the editor, “Beware the follies of climate change group think.” I have to admit, it was a bit of an emotional roller coaster for me.
I was initially pleasantly surprised to hear that Mr. Gray agrees with me on the importance of environmentalism for the sake of ecological health and quality of life, and even mentioned key policies where we aligned. I briefly thought that perhaps I might be about to read his suggestions for improved recycling and composting opportunities, or thoughts on how the region might grow the urban and suburban tree canopy. Sadly, that was not the case. However, Mr. Gray touched on two subjects that I would like to address, to correct the record.
First, he points out that my previous letter did not mention nuclear energy or the Sierra Club’s position on nuclear energy, and then truly skewers me by quoting half a sentence from a page on the Sierra Club website. My letter was not about nuclear energy, so it seems an odd complaint to lodge, but to each their own.
I will say to Mr. Gray much the same thing I said to Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert) in a previous letter, and I extend this statement to all: If you want to discuss the Southern Maryland Sierra Club’s policy on nuclear energy (or any of our policies) please reach out and contact us. It is a complicated issue, but an open and honest discussion can clear up some of your confusion.
Since Mr. Gray clearly wants to actually understand our views and is not simply using nuclear policy over-generalizations to cast Sierra Club as some sort of anti-energy boogey-man, I am sure I will be hearing from him soon.
The second point I would like to address concerns Mr. Gray’s statements on the viability of renewable energy as a power source. He claims that solar and wind power are insufficient energy sources, and supports his claim with NREL solar energy data and data on wind speeds that he clearly intends the reader to interpret as too small.
Due to false comparisons and lack of context, however, his statements can be very misleading to a read. For a more complete story, I would invite Mr. Gray (and all reading this) to read the Optimal Solar Siting study for St. Mary’s County, performed by the Chesapeake Conservancy in 2021.
In this comprehensive report, the Conservancy reports that St. Mary’s County energy consumption for 2019 was about 1,200 GWh/year. According to the report, the solar potential of optimal sites in St. Mary’s County (degraded lands and landfills, rooftops, parking lot canopies and publicly owned lands) is just over 4,000 GWh/year, with another 4,000 GWh/year in potential for ground-mounted sites near power lines.
Importantly, this study excluded prime farmland and forestland from siting options. Therefore, St. Mary’s County has the potential to generate over six times as much energy as it consumes every year, using only solar as a source. Clearly, improved energy infrastructure and storage capabilities (a topic too in depth for this letter) would need to be addressed, but simply put, solar would be more than enough, several times over. The Chesapeake Conservancy’s report provides the well-researched, detailed analysis that should guide policy and decision-making.
I would like to end by reiterating that we should not need an existential crisis to make positive changes in the way we create our energy, the way we treat the natural world, and the way we work to make our community better for all.
Benjamin Hance, Great Mills
The writer is chair of the Southern Maryland Sierra Club.