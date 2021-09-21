This is the seventh of several letters to the editor I plan to write related to issues raised in the Jan. 1 Southern Maryland News story “State school board denies Title IX appeal.”
The Calvert County Public Schools’ Philosophy of Interscholastic Handbook states that, “The activities director and the principal shall be responsible for the athletics budget. Purchases of any and all equipment and supplies from the board accounts must be approved by the supervisor of athletics and the principal.” The handbook continues to state “The principal, activities director and supervisor of athletics have complete control over the athletics budget for every Calvert County Public School … officials, pool rentals, tournament fees and other needs are supported by the supervisor of athletics’ budget. Schools will be allowed to keep all athletic ticket revenues which may be used at the activities director’s and principal’s discretion for athletic uses only.”
This solidifies the reason the geo-thermal wells were built under the baseball field instead of the softball field. Additionally, the school wanted to secure a top baseball coach; and what better way than to upgrade the baseball facility.
A brand new 6-foot privacy fence surrounding the luxurious baseball field, new sod which is watered daily by the new irrigation system, two dugouts, a concession stand with bathrooms, two batting cages and a large scoreboard (three times as large as the eight-state-championship softball team).
There are two sections of bleachers fastened down on a cement slab. One for the home team and one is for the visiting team; these are effectively situated next to the baseball storage shed. Several red and blue tables with seats sit alongside the fence. It is truly a spectacular facility; one would think the baseball team had won eight state championships, however that was the softball team. The Northern baseball team has never won a state championship.
The decision to place the geo-thermal wells under the baseball field was made at the discretion of the principal, activities director and supervisor of athletics. A new head baseball coach was recruited by the principal.
The principal, activities director and supervisor of athletics should not have total authority to decide which sport will receive more funding, whether that be for coaches, superior facilities or uniforms. Their decisions can be based on personal bias and are glaringly inequitable as stated.
I was under the impression that the supervisor of athletics was a neutral party; one who oversees where the money is being funded to ensure all sports teams, especially female teams, are receiving equal benefits. Obviously, this has not been the case. This points to the fact that the girls’ tennis, softball, field hockey, and girls’ soccer teams are not being supported equally by the administration and have not been afforded the same opportunities as the football, baseball or boys’ lacrosse teams.
It appears the supervisor of athletics automatically agrees with the principal’s requests without doing his due diligence, confirming the equal treatment of all sports and all student athletes.
Again, there are questions to be raised: Does the supervisor of athletics actually confirm whether Northern is in compliance with Title IX? Is Title IX referenced when making these important decisions? How can the football team get a new locker room when the girls’ and boys’ tennis teams do not have the nine tennis courts they so desperately need to host a varsity home game?