This is a summation of the letter I read at the Calvert County commissioners' meeting and sent to the superintendent of Calvert public schools, the president of the Calvert school board and others on June 6, 2016, regarding the 2015 Northern High School homecoming dance (however it has been edited slightly in order to appear in the newspaper). Parents need to know what behavior is tolerated at the homecoming dances at Northern High.
I volunteered to chaperone the 2015 Northern homecoming dance because I had confirmed from students and parents that sex occurred in the “middle” of the dance floor at the 2014 homecoming dance. It’s called the “inner circle” where the boy and girl have sex in the middle of the dance floor while the other students tightly encircle them, standing hip to hip, with arms stretched out and around the person’s waist, blocking the view.
A group of parents decided to become chaperones at the 2015 dance but were not welcome by the administration. We had to force the issue to become chaperones. We met with the administration in advance and voiced our concerns about what had taken place at the previous dance and assured this type of behavior would not be tolerated.
This is what I witnessed at the 2015 Northern homecoming dance. The boys line-up behind the girls, making bodily contact from the chest down, groin to buttocks, and both the boys and the girls gyrate back and forth massaging the girls’ buttocks and the boys’ groin area, into each other, also known as grinding.
Another popular dance that evening is called “twerking” where the girls bend over at the waist, with palms flat on the floor, buttocks in the air, while the boys hold them by their hips, and the boys continue to gyrate into the girl’s buttocks, while the girls move their buttocks, in a circling motion, into the boys’ groin.
Another popular dance with the girls is called the “bootie butt” dance where the girls are bent over from the waist, palms flat on floor and buttocks in the air, massaging other girls’ buttocks. Several feet from me a girl was bending over from the waist, palms on the floor, while her dress cascaded over her torso, bare buttocks in the air, the boy’s hands are on her waist.
The freshman girls are giggling because the boys are having “accidents” in their pants. There’s a couple standing in front of the DJ, the boy is lined up behind the girl, they appear to be glued together and gyrate back and forth. I turn my head to find a young girl standing with her dress hoisted so high her black panties are visible. I look elsewhere and see five students dancing together, bodily contact, from chest to private area. I turn my head and find three girls dancing, making bodily contact. They looked glued together. While all this was taking place, there is a fog machine, blasting out fog onto the dance floor, limiting visibility.
The principal had stated earlier, “If inappropriate dancing ensured, he would turn off the music, make an announcement and if it gets really out of control, turn on the lights.” All of the above happened, but the music never stopped and lights were never turned on. The students attending the dance were minors, 13-18 years of age.
We have learned from sources that this still occurs regularly at the homecoming dances and possibly at other schools in the county.
Beth M. Bubser, Dunkirk