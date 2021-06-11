This is the fourth of several letters to the editor I plan to write related to issues raised in the Jan 1 Southern Maryland News story “State School Board denies Title IX appeal.”
It is factual that the closure of the Northern Middle School tennis courts occurred prior to the beginning of the new Northern construction. During the 2019 July Calvert County school board meeting, the supervisor of athletics mentioned Unified Tennis has “declined due to the tennis courts no longer at Northern.”
The middle school tennis courts should never have been decommissioned. The Unified Tennis athletes lost all practice and match space. I sent a letter to the board of education and superintendent and specifically referenced the Calvert public school system’s Philosophy of Interscholastic Athletics Handbook, regarding disabilities. Procedures for academic eligibility for extracurricular activities’ bullet F, Students with Disabilities, reads: 1. CCPS will ensure that adapted or alternative athletic programs are available to students as per policy statement #3440 (students) of the board of education regarding fitness and athletic equity for students with disabilities. 2. A student with an individualized education plan (IEP) under IDEA or Section 504 is subject to the eligibility standards outline above.
Did Northern High offer alternative athletic programs to students with disabilities after the Northern Middle tennis courts were torn down? I believe this letter encouraged the original decision to build the tennis courts behind Northern Middle, though “temporary,” per Superintendent Daniel Curry. The projected new middle school is planned to be built where the two tennis courts currently stand, in accordance with the department of planning an dzoning. Tennis is a high school sport and should be played on the high school campus.
Northern high tennis team has four tennis courts on the high school campus: two for the girls and two for the boys. To host a game, the varsity girls’ tennis team alone needs five courts: one court for #1 girls’ singles, a second for #2 girls’ singles, a third for #1 girls’ doubles, a fourth for #2 girls’ doubles, and a fifth for mixed doubles.
The girls’ tennis team and boys’ tennis team share the same schedule for games and ride the same bus for every event. The boys’ varsity tennis team needs four tennis courts (and the additional mixed doubles court, shared with the girls’ team) for a home game: one court for #1 boys’ singles, a second for #2 boys’ singles, a third for #1 boys’ doubles, and a fourth for #2 boys’ doubles.
My second complaint, as mentioned, is that the girls’ varsity tennis team does not have five tennis courts to play a home game. The boys’ varsity tennis team does not have four tennis courts to play a home game. Nine courts are needed to play these games.
An additional five courts are needed to allow the tennis team to carry out their games. The girls’ tennis team and the boys’ tennis team needs five additional tennis courts in order to fairly compete against their rival Huntingtown High. Huntingtown’s campus houses eight tennis courts; Huntingtown is a school in the MPSSAA 3A classification, just like Northern.
The unequal distribution between the numbers of tennis courts the Huntingtown tennis team have versus the Northern tennis team is huge and apparent. It continues to put Northern’s tennis team at a major disadvantage. Huntingtown has eight tennis courts: four for the girls and four for the boys. These courts were built sixteen years ago. Northern has four tennis courts: two for the girls and two for the boys. These courts were built less than one year ago.