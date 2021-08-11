Consider this: In 2012 when President Obama won his second term by five million votes.
Democrats received 1.37 million more votes than Republicans in races for the U.S. House but Republicans won a 33-seat majority, elected 33 more Republicans to the House than Democrats. How can that be in a democracy?
Then in 2018, according to the Associated Press, “Democrats would have won some 16 more seats in the U.S. House and flipped another seven state legislatures but was made impossible because of Republican gerrymandering districts in 2011.”
The people already in office, the state legislators, select who will vote for them — so they continue in office.
Our founding Constitution declares “We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union ...” In our 245 years since then, we have made 27 amendments to our Constitution. We are far from a more perfect democracy where every citizen votes, every vote counts and our legislators are proportionate to the vote.
Who votes? The Gallop pollsters report total registered voters are 40% unaffiliated independents, 25% Republicans and 35% Democrats. These facts make it abundantly clear that both parties must enlist the votes of independents.
It is impossible for Republicans to win any election without cheating, gerrymandering districts, suppressing votes, denying citizens the right to vote or allowing state legislatures to flip the popular vote to what they want.
Was Trump’s quip correct? That he is the last Republican president?
Let’s look at our present U.S. Senate of 100 seats.
Fifteen small states combined have 38 million people. They have elected 30 Republican Senators. But California’s 40 million people have elected two Democratic senators.
Fair? Where is the justice? Every vote counts?
Now project the pattern to 2040. Roughly 70% of our citizens will be represented by only 30 of the 100 senators.
What can we do now? The 2020 census numbers are coming. We can pressure our legislators to form an independent, nonpartisan commission in each state with proportionate representation of independent, Republican and Democrat citizens.
We can write and support the laws in each state that require the electors to represent the actual proportion of voters of the state and the region. Begin the discussion in every county to demand fair, just, proportional reporting of citizen votes.