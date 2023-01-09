As a youngster, I was blessed to have a great-aunt who was a librarian in a small town in northern Missouri. She was not only a librarian, she was the librarian. It being the early 1950s, there were no fax machines, no internet connections. There were no study rooms, no story times, no books on tape, and it being a small town, there was no bookmobile.
But there was my great-aunt Agnes who presided, quite efficiently and regally, behind the circulation desk.
The bonus of having a wonderful aunt as a librarian was that she enhanced my parents' dedication to my early childhood reading efforts. My Christmas present from her was invariably a book. My first present was "To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street." That was followed by "McElligot's Pool," "If I Ran the Zoo" and so forth.
My reading habits have grown far beyond Dr. Suess's many volumes, but it all started with my great-aunt Agnes in little old Macon, Missouri.
Consider the modern local library. Books are freely exchanged between branches, and even between different counties (in our case, between Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's library systems). There are study rooms, story times, books on tape, fax machines, copy machines, internet connections, a notary public and, coming soon to St. Mary's County, a new bookmobile (oops, modern terminology is "mobile library").
If you have not visited your local library lately, treat yourself and visit one. You will see an amazing value created by your local and state tax dollars. And if you are a regular library user, even if only infrequently, take a moment to call you local county commissioner to let them know how important their robust financial support is in creating and maintaining a thriving, growing and far-sighted library system in your community.
County budgets for the coming fiscal year are being formulated right now. I urge all library patrons to let their local governments know that libraries are important to you and are deserving of substantial and continuing financial support.