As a youngster, I was blessed to have a great-aunt who was a librarian in a small town in northern Missouri. She was not only a librarian, she was the librarian. It being the early 1950s, there were no fax machines, no internet connections. There were no study rooms, no story times, no books on tape, and it being a small town, there was no bookmobile.

But there was my great-aunt Agnes who presided, quite efficiently and regally, behind the circulation desk.