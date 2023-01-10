Our Patuxent River, the only river entirely in the state of Maryland, has earned a D- on the Chesapeake Bay report card since 2006 when reports cards were first issued, and that’s a gift. In fact, the measurements suggest a failing, big fat F. Our Patuxent River is dying.

This means that for at least 16 years, even though the problem has been recognized, nothing has been done. The 36-member Patuxent River Commission was formed in 1984 but nothing has happened. Despite all the fanfare surrounding the issue (Bernie Fowler’s white sneaker test wade-in, for example) nothing has been done. A new small, effective body should be formed to oversee any effort to clean up the river.