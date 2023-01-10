Our Patuxent River, the only river entirely in the state of Maryland, has earned a D- on the Chesapeake Bay report card since 2006 when reports cards were first issued, and that’s a gift. In fact, the measurements suggest a failing, big fat F. Our Patuxent River is dying.
This means that for at least 16 years, even though the problem has been recognized, nothing has been done. The 36-member Patuxent River Commission was formed in 1984 but nothing has happened. Despite all the fanfare surrounding the issue (Bernie Fowler’s white sneaker test wade-in, for example) nothing has been done. A new small, effective body should be formed to oversee any effort to clean up the river.
There are 36 sewage treatment plants located in the Patuxent watershed and at least 100 discharge permits permitting drainage into the river. Who is responsible for monitoring these types of things?
This is a new year and a new administration. This river needs to be cleaned up and I call upon the legislators to act now. The state has a large surplus, so now is an ideal time to do something. The question is what will they do … anything?
The time is now when a new legislative session is getting started. In the past there have been several studies and legislative proposals to fix the problem. What’s missing are specific steps that can be taken now.
These steps can and should be taken now:
1. Make sure that every sewage treatment plant is ungraded to the highest standard using the latest technology.
2. Monitor every point of discharge into the river and make sure that the permit holder is held accountable.
3. Provide sufficient funds so that current septic systems that exist within the critical area can be upgraded to the best available technology (BAT).
4. Offer adequate funding to farmers who have direct access to the river so that they may take whatever actions necessary to prevent runoff into the river.
I hope that all those in a place to make things happen will respond to this letter. If you value our Patuxent River, write or call every senator and representative you can.