As leaders of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, we work every day to preserve and enhance business for our 400 members and our community. We have seen too often how possible it is to take for granted that the unique resources and special places will remain in the neighborhood forever. Just like countless favorite local businesses, the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant is a staple in our community. It’s also a source of carbon-free power for over 1 million homes in Maryland.
Without vocal community support, Calvert Cliffs’ contributions for the past 40 years to Lusby and the entire state could be overlooked as our legislators and government officials plan for Maryland’s clean energy future. That’s why the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce has joined a new coalition called Nuclear Powers Maryland — a group of like-minded companies and organizations who believe that nuclear power is crucial if Maryland wants to meet its climate goals. Together, the coalition will share information about the benefits of carbon-free nuclear energy and advocate for policies that protect and grow nuclear energy’s role in accelerating clean energy progress and economic growth.
Currently, the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant contributes $397 million to the state’s economy and accounts for about 2,300 direct and indirect jobs — the fourth biggest employer in our county. Calvert Cliff’s 691 employees are part of a highly-skilled workforce and hold reliable, family-sustaining jobs that are a boom to the local economy on many levels. Calvert Cliffs employees shop at local stores, dine at local restaurants and buy houses in our county, driving up home values. The plant pays about $15 million in additional state tax revenues and $65 million in federal tax revenues that go toward funding local libraries, schools and other critical services.
In addition to these direct contributions to the local economy, Calvert Cliffs employees are active members of the community — sponsoring and volunteering for local science fairs, career day events and other charities.
In 2020, Calvert Cliffs employees gave over a half million dollars in donations and volunteer hours to the community through more than 150 nonprofit organizations including eight different local United Way Organizations, the Wounded Warrior Project, local fire and rescue services, local youth sports organizations, Red Cross and Humane Societies and more.
Calvert Cliffs is also the state’s largest clean electricity provider, generating 38 percent of Maryland’s total energy production and approximately 80 percent of the state’s carbon-free power. If it is prematurely closed, Maryland would have to make up the difference by importing more electricity from a higher-emitting pool of resources — meaning higher costs for consumers and dirtier air.
The fact that nuclear power doesn’t emit carbon dioxide and other air pollutants into the air we breathe is perhaps its greatest value. Last year alone, Calvert Cliffs generated enough emissions-free energy to prevent 2.25 million cars worth of carbon dioxide from entering earth’s atmosphere. It’s important for our community’s health that we invest in energy that keeps our air clean.
As climate change increases the likelihood of extreme weather events, nuclear energy is critical for ensuring Marylanders have access to reliable, safe and carbon-free electricity for years to come. And we should go further by building on the success Maryland has seen in nuclear energy development by continuing to pursue advances in nuclear technologies — like the exciting developments coming out of Maryland-based X-energy.
Simply put, Maryland wants clean energy, and it is time to support the state’s most abundant carbon-free power source that is the backbone of the solution to a clean energy and clean air future.
Kathryn Maney, Huntingtown
Mark Frisco, Lusby
The writers are the president and CEO and the Board Chairman of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, respectively.