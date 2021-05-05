On behalf of the Calvert County Democratic Committee, I am condemning the latest billboard erected at the intersection of Route 4 and Bowie Shop Road. The obscene imagery and language displayed on this latest sign is deeply disturbing.
The billboard displays caricature-like images of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on feces and includes expletives in its caption. This does not reflect the values of our county, regardless of party. Our county is home to a myriad of families who must drive by this on their way from school or work. Our county welcomes visitors from far and wide. Parents should not have to explain something so vile to their small children. And it certainly shouldn’t be what our visitors remember us for.
In January 2018, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners voted to allow signs with graphic language and imagery in certain town centers, including Huntingtown. I’m not sure this is what those commissioners had in mind when they took that vote.
It’s clear that this has gone too far. I encourage our current commissioners to act swiftly to remedy this blight on our community. And the Calvert County Democratic Party calls on our friends with the Calvert GOP to join us in unequivocally condemning this sign and demanding its immediate removal.