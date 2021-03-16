Over the weekend, I read the article “NAACP voices concern over use of slogan” in the March 5, 2021, edition of Southern Maryland News.
Let me state first that most people know and respect law enforcement and realize that many are not seeking to harm the citizens that they took an oath to serve and protect.
I was appalled and sickened to realize that some local officers of law enforcement, namely those from the Maryland State Police, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, have flaunted the slogan that has been used by the former U.S. president in his political campaign — “Make America Great Again” by stating, “Make Waldorf Great Again.” What a travesty to learn that this hatred is being espoused in our own backyard by the “upholders of the law.”
Somehow, the truth of law and order is possibly a lie to them and that the law is to be used to harm and oppress people, specifically African Americans and other people of color. Presidents and officers of any law enforcement organization are not above the law.
Knowing that the statement is inflammatory and divisive, I surmise that they knew exactly what they were doing by using that slogan. This leaves me to believe (unsubstantiated) that we have some officers who have camouflaged themselves within our law enforcement as law abiding officers to have access to a community of African Americans and people of color to cause them harm.
There were a couple of things about the article which bothered me:
1. These officers undermined the authority of our present county sheriff and other law enforcement.
2. These officers may now have created a greater distrust between them and the citizens of this city/county. They are perpetuating a stereotype that other cities in the county do not have crime. How do they expect citizens to inform them of crimes within the community?
3. These officers have disrespected themselves, their oath, their uniform, badge and weapons they were given to combat crime. Having a position as law enforcement is not a license to cause harm to its citizens. A beat cop recently said, “carrying a weapon and badge do not make you an officer; however, being respectful to people is what’s important.” They can apologize as much as they want to their fellow officers and the leaders of Waldorf, Charles County and its citizens, but the damage has been done.
4. Waldorf is not a plantation and we refused to be treated as such by these select officers.
5. If they really cared about its citizens and want to know the disgraceful history that has been perpetrated against our people for over 400 years, look to these organizations: Charles County NAACP and The Equal Justice Initiative, which outlines the use of unwarranted force by law enforcement against African Americans and other people of color. Our people have been abused and oppressed since the inception of this nation by law enforcement and it is time for some to educate themselves, so they do not become quick on the draw with their weapons of mass destruction.
6. Finally, I am suggesting strong disciplinary action against those who took part in the Feb. 23 event held at the Waldorf Jaycees.
If history has taught us anything, it is that evil must be overcome so that all citizens can live in harmony with one another and not in fear. That example should be top down from leaders to citizens. My parents led by example, so did my community and schoolteachers. Stop with the divisiveness and stereotyping of a people and work together for the sake of community.