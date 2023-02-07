Maryland residents, are you aware that there are case laws on the books that seem to allow and even promote corruption of all Maryland elected officials?
Members of the nonprofit known as Calvert Citizens United Inc. found this out first hand recently when we received the Maryland Supreme Court’s ruling on our lawsuit against the Calvert County commissioners (Dzurec vs BOCC).
The case stems from what Calvert citizens perceived as the illegal passage of the county’s comprehensive plan. During the final moments of the commissioners’ Aug. 6, 2019, discussion and ratification of the 20-year comprehensive plan, Commissioner Mike Hart (R) made a motion, which was seconded by then Commissioner Kelly McConkey (R) to expand a town center to include McConkey’s 5½ acres of personal property. Shortly thereafter, McConkey proceeded to cast the deciding vote to adopt the plan. The upgrading of his property’s designation would potentially allow for a negotiated commercial contract estimated value to be upward of $4 million.
Outraged citizens filed numerous complaints with the county’s ethics commission, which eventually ruled that McConkey did in fact violate the ethics code regarding conflict of interest.
In an outlandish turn of events, McConkey sued the ethics chairperson on numerous issues, including conflict of interest, in an effort to make her recuse herself thus eliminating the commission’s quorum and stall his case from proceeding. As a result of multiple twists and turns, the case ended up in Maryland’s Court of Special Appeals. The three judge panel found that McConkey committed a “classic case of conflict of interest” when he voted his own property into the town center and, in the end, his lawsuit against the ethic chair failed completely. Subsequently, McConkey’s request for a writ of certiorari was denied and dismissed by the Maryland Supreme Court.
Sadly, based on two Maryland case laws dating back to the late 1980s, known as Sugarloaf and Kenwood Gardens, the Supreme Court’s hands were tied and they had to uphold the right of elected officials to vote on pieces of legislation that contained the conflict of interest. The seven justices stated that the judicial branch does not have jurisdiction over the legislative branch where ethics is concerned.
So there you have it. The legislators’ system upholds the right of all elected legislators to use their office for the purpose of self-enrichment under Sugarloaf and Kenwood case law.
Amazingly, there are little to no consequences for our elected officials as it relates to unethical behavior and voting standards by Maryland’s legislators. However, the citizens still hold the power to vote these lawmakers out of office.
The Calvert County Code of Ethics Statement of Purpose states in part:
A. The county, recognizing that our system of representative government is dependent in part upon the people having trust and confidence in their elected officials, appointed officials and employees, finds and declares that the people have a right to be assured that the impartiality and independent judgment of its elected officials, appointed officials and employees will be maintained.
B. This confidence and trust is eroded when the conduct of County business is subject to improper influence or even the appearance of improper influence.
Legislators, how can the citizens of our county and state possibly have trust and confidence in you, our elected officials, while laws such as Sugarloaf and Kenwood continue to be the law of the land and egregiously contradict the ethics code? We call on you to make the necessary changes in the law to help restore the citizens’ trust.
Susan Dzurec, Huntingtown
The writer is vice president of the group Calvert Citizens United Inc.