We need to end socialism in this country. As many know, socialism is the government deciding how to spend our money. Socialism is the government controlling the means of production. We have too much socialism now and when Biden is president, it will be rampant.
The government is already too involved in health care. We need to end the creeping socialism of Medicare and Medicaid. The idea that we are going to insure that everyone has health care in this country is a pernicious abomination. Only people who can afford health care should have it. It’s not just Biden. Ronald Reagan signed a law requiring, requiring I say, emergency rooms to accept people whether they could pay or not. Look where that has gotten us.
And Social Security. It has socialism in the name. The government, again, is making decisions on how citizens should spend their money. Arrogant socialism. People should be able to spend their money how they want.
National parks and forests and monuments might as well be called Socialist parks and forests and monuments. It’s just the government taking property from us and acting like they know better how it should be used.
And don’t get me started on the Post Office, feeding kids in school, food stamps, unemployment compensation, disability payments to veterans, the list goes on. It’s all the government deciding how our money gets spent. Just gosh-darn socialism.
Our big mistake was not drawing the line after the government decided to give billions to corporations like oil and automobiles and banks. That’s really all the socialism anyone should need.