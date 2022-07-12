Democrats should nominate for governor a candidate who can win in November and govern effectively in office.
Former two-term Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler is that candidate.
We undersigned citizens of Southern Maryland write to endorse Gansler for governor as the only candidate with the level of state governing experience — and, importantly, effectiveness — we will need in the next four years.
Gansler is the only Democratic candidate truly connected to Southern Maryland, through extensive residence and visitation here over many years. Gansler knows and believes in the values of clean air and water, safe neighborhoods, good schools and support for our military installations and the many citizens they employ throughout our region. While most of his professional career has occurred upstate, he is proud to claim Southern Maryland as more than his second home.
Gansler as governor will not overlook or ignore Southern Maryland citizens.
Many of us remember his strong prosecution, as Montgomery County state’s attorney, of the Beltway snipers of 2002. He showed the grit to prosecute crime and the intelligence to respect the rights of victims. At the same time, Gansler is committed to attacking the inequities and injustices that too often drive criminal actions. He will support our local communities’ efforts to reduce and prevent rising crime.
In the same way, as attorney general for eight years Gansler never blinked at prosecuting such so-called “white collar” crimes of environmental pollution, fraud and simple cheating regular citizens.
With his professional approach to handling difficult issues and proven record of serving all of Maryland’s people, Gansler has earned our support for governor and, we believe, yours.
Let’s not permit the infighting on the other side make us forget our duty — and opportunity — as Democrats to nominate a great new governor, Doug Gansler.
Gansler won’t ever forget us. We are in his heart and mind every day.
Philip Dorsey, Leonardtown; Elfreda Mathis, Great Mills; Karl Pence, Hollywood; and Cindy Slattery, California