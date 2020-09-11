Like the rudder on a ship, what we hear and what we are taught, can and often does steer our journey through life.
“Super cop” may not have agreed with this statement even though he had attended the Harvard and Yale of his day and learned all of the intricacies of the law. His ivy league professor admired his intellect, tenacity and zeal as he mastered all the precepts of law and order.
It was not surprising that later on in his life, he would be called upon by those who govern, to bring back some semblance of law and order to society. A puzzling unrest, bitterness and rebellion erupted against the status quo that no one quite understood.
Super cop was commissioned to quell the anarchy and bring to justice all those involved in the uprising. When the state gives power and rights to its constituents, not all outcomes can be predicted, but the contrary proved to be true regarding the new law officer: he was truly a “super cop.”
When he patrolled an area, streets were quickly cleared, the crime rate plummeted. Super cop knew how to drag out men and women from their homes and arrest them. He used his knowledge, authority and powers of arrest, fearlessly and effectively. He even championed the death penalty.
There were always whispers about abuse of power, but always, only whispers. The mere mention of his name would cause one to look over his shoulder to make sure that he was not being shadowed.
But super cop was not immune from the shadow of the unexpected. When in the excitement of hot pursuit, an officer may forget that he, too, is open to what every officer fears — that sudden flash of light that leaves one disabled and defenseless. Super cop felt himself fall. He could taste the dirt in his mouth. He tried to grab on to something, but he could not see. It was over. Power, authority, prestige, were all gone. And there was the voice, the haunting cry of the one being pursued, “Why are you persecuting me?” He had never asked himself that question. He thought he had all the answers, but all he could say was, “Who are you, sir?” (Acts 9:5).
Often, only when we are helpless, when we are stripped of our pride, our ego, when we are face to face with our own darkness, our blindness, that we begin to see. And we begin by reaching out for the hand of someone who does see, perhaps for the very hand of those we have persecuted (Acts, chapter 9).
Their “seeing” can open our eyes to the reality of the unseen that governs all life. Super cop Saul, who thought he knew it all, only began to see when the scales fell from his eyes (Acts 9:18). He, St. Paul would later say, "get rid of falsehood, speak the truth. Get rid of foul language, fury, anger, shouting and all malice" (Ephesians 4: 25-31).
“Consider how a small fire can set a huge fire ablaze. The tongue is also a fire. It exists among our members as a world of malice, defiling the whole body and setting the entire course of our lives on fire, itself set on fire by Gehenna” (James 3:6). When the state ignores the natural law, the Commandments of God, it sets loose darkness and anarchy and death — our present state of affairs. And there is no “super cop” to remedy it. There is only the one who is the Way, Truth and Life.
Anthony Barrasso Newburg