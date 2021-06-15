Thank you very much for your coverage of the discovery of the dead cownose rays found lined up on a beach near Webster Field on the shore of the Potomac River in the June 11 edition of Southern Maryland News. Hopefully the Maryland Department of Natural Resources will be able to determine how they died and who put them there. Please keep us informed.
I'd like to clarify the comment attributed to me in the article. Crabs and oysters have been found to comprise a very small part of the rays' diet.
The rays are wrongfully blamed for the decrease in the populations of these animals, and are scapegoated for the human-caused harm to them. Science has shown that, in actuality, it is the over-collection of crabs and oysters for human consumption, pollution and disease that have taken such a toll on their populations.
The rays have co-existed with these and other native bay species since time immemorial. They serve an integral role in the bay ecosystem and should be protected not persecuted. More information about them is at http://SaveTheRaysMd.org/.
Mary Finelli, Silver Spring
The writer is the president of Fish Feel and the chair for Save the Rays Coalition.