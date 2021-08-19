I want to thank the editor for the chuckle you gave me after reading your editorial, “Here’s how to write a letter to the editor,” on Aug. 13.
The editorial states that you “reserve the right to edit or reject letters.” You indicate you will keep letters without defamatory language; in my opinion, you are basically just telling people to behave, no name-calling and to respect others.
Then I read the very first letter to the editor, “The billboard in Calvert is disrespectful,” written by Troy O. Hawkins. I agree — the billboard is in poor taste.
However, I read “ignorant Republicans,” and “rag tag, hillbilly, white nationalist group of caucasian ogres running the county wishes they had a percentage of intelligence and humanity” of the Biden administration. The letter writer goes on to basically say the Republicans of Calvert have reduced the county to that of a third-world country, adding, “If these useless, consciously stupid people feel such a love for their country, why do they display such hatred” toward it.
If his words don’t fit your editorial just above his letter, I sure would like to know what would. His words depict hate, name-calling and stereotyping of Calvert residents. He goes on to speak about the sign, and assumes the Republican Party placed it there.
I agree the sign is inappropriate, however, it is on private property. Mr. Hawkins needs to understand the First Amendment protects this type of political speech. If he does not like it, he can not look at it, or preferably stay in Hanover.