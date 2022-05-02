Now is the time for all good men to live in fear of their elected representatives. How can we not when our elected representatives Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) have inexplicably lifted no finger, made no attempt to stop this heinous and deliberate onslaught of people from across the world entering the U.S. at our Southern borders illegally.
These gentlemen know no good will come of this terrible and, again, deliberate effort to ruin our country by the reigning federal executive and legislative branch Democrats by welcoming millions of illegal immigrants and concomitantly facilitating the efforts by China to corrupt and annually kill tens of thousands of Americans through their calculating efforts to manufacture and import synthetic opioids such as fentanyl across our wide open borders.
Add to this your complicity, by your deaf, dumb and blind inactions at our border, in encouraging human sex trafficking and the embedding of Mexican drug cartels dealing dope deep into America. Please include in this concern, and an additional fear, the incoming terrorists and those carrying various contagious diseases.
You are the second ranking person in the House of Representatives — the People's House. You are two of just a hundred senators in a body established to protect and defend the sovereignty of the states except for the powers given directly to the federal government.
You three took an oath which is very simple. You three representatives of the people, including representing the people of St. Mary's County, solemnly swore you would support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. So what is it about you three elected Marylanders, not arising as one in a thunderous "stop it," but instead, by your inaction, actually encouraging the invasion of millions of people from around the world by the Biden administration that you do not find in conflict with that oath?
Dare none call it an anarchical master planned effort to take down America? You send out emails to us touting the spending of tax payer dollars perhaps suggesting we should be grateful for all you have done. Bragging about your earmarks. An attempt to turn all that spending of our tax dollars and our debt into votes it seems?
Your websites are, perhaps, Pollyannaish in their cheerfulness and good will. Yet I could find no mention of the border crisis happening under your noses.
The financial structure of the country, already gravely debt ridden, is further wounded by having to support and deal with millions of illegal immigrants. China and other countries exploit the border's porosity as our president, our commander in chief, wonders about. Yet where are you — Hoyer and Van Hollen and Cardin — in mounting and leading the attack to protect us, protect our families, our jobs, our education, our national and fiscal security and, yes, protect the very future of the country itself from these increasingly massive and purposely designed assaults?
Where art thou gentlemen? As very powerful Marylanders, if you three are unwilling to act decisively to protect us then who is? Yea, while I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I will fear evil.
Arlie Bryan Siebert, Scotland