As our own communities have sought to overcome COVID-19, we have witnessed how intersectionality has shaped the narratives and experiences of marginalized individuals.
We have learned how economic, social and health disparities have been linked to race, ethnicity, disability, nationality and gender. Our congressional leaders have been cognizant of these enduring injustices and have pledged to be a voice for the most vulnerable in our nation, particularly Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).
We must, however, urge our congressional leaders to extend this care for human life and dignity to marginalized and oppressed communities around the world. Our voices have the capacity to influence, empower and educate in defense of underrepresented populations, and we have a duty to communicate these values.
We cannot normalize suffering. We cannot be numb to dehumanization and discrimination. We cannot be blind to pervasive insecurity and inequality, as COVID-19 deaths are approaching a million at the global level. In addition to these unprecedented numbers, the secondary effects of the virus are only adding to the suffering of millions.
Rampant food insecurity, inadequate health infrastructures, weakened economies and soaring unemployment are only exacerbating the desperation and instability of developing nation-states and marginalized communities around the world.
A global response to COVID-19 is critical to address these transnational issues, and we can save more lives by emailing, calling, tweeting and sharing these concerns with our Congressional leaders. To learn more about becoming an influential ally for the world’s poor, please visit: https://borgenproject.org/.