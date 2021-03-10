The March 5, 2021, Southern Maryland News contained an article titled “Man gets suspended 5-year sentence for auto theft.” A more appropriate title would have been “Justice system fails Charles County citizens again.”
In addition to the suspended sentence handed down to a defendant, the article states that six additional felony charges were dismissed, among them armed carjacking, armed robbery and firearm possession by a convicted felon.
These are undisputedly very serious charges, in particular the firearm related charges. Some obvious questions were not addressed. How did the person charged allegedly come into possession of the firearm? Was the alleged firearm stolen? If not, who allegedly provided him with it? Why would a judge release a repeat offender with his felony history?
That a previously convicted felon who commits crimes of this nature is being released back into the community is a travesty. Are these the types of people that the citizens of Charles County want at large in their community? In the 17 years I have lived in Charles County, I have seen the violent crime rate escalate annually. Where are the disincentives to committing these types of crimes?
I have no doubt that the person in the article will be appearing again soon on another police blotter. Perhaps the next judge he faces will see fit to punish him for his criminal behavior. Until then he will serve as an example to others that they face no consequences for their criminal behaviors.