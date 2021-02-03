After reading the letters in the Jan. 22 edition of Southern Maryland News by Corey Slavitt and Bill Wetmore it's obvious former President Donald Trump is still living rent-free inside their heads. I'm sure he would like to move out because of all the echoes from all the empty space.
They don't realize how much changed in all our everyday lives on Jan. 20, 2021, none of which is going to be good.
The mainstream media trashed his administration every day beginning on his inauguration day. A liberal watches the mainstream media because he/she only hears what they want to hear, not the truth. They are incapable of comprehending how much he actually accomplished for every American.
All we heard out of the liberal media was Russian collusion, he's lying about everything, impeachment and now these fools want to impeach him again, after be has already left office. Just how stupid do the Democrats think we are? Are they that scared of him running again in 2024?
As an example of liberal media bias, look at Rep. Eric Swalwell from liberal California. He was one of the Russian collusion theorist in the Democrat Party. We now know Mr. Swalwell, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, was playing footsie with a female Chinese spy. How many of our top secrets escaped his lips while most of his blood was absent from his brain? How much time did the mainstream liberal media devote to this story?
The Democrats always step on their willie when in full control. What happened in 2010 and 2012 after the likes of House Speaker Nancy Polosi and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid? Two years and 2022 will not come quick enough for the American citizens.
Let's look at some of the first executive actions by what con only be referred to as the Senile Administration. Cancel the Keystone pipeline — higher energy cost for all of us and destroyed thousands of good paying jobs. Do these fools not realize that a large part of this country where people live and work do not have mass transit? Most have to travel long distances to work by auto by themselves. What does higher fuel cost do to their bottom line in their budgets?
Stop construction on the border wall and no deportations for 100 days. Now we have to pay for more social programs for millions of people that will break our laws and flood into the United States, loss of jobs for us citizens and lower pay.
They want to roll back the tax cuts, higher taxes for us all.
One question for all Democrats, liberals and RINO Republicans: What price are you willing to pay in higher taxes, higher energy cost, loss of our constitutional rights, while at the same time turning into a socialist country, to get rid of Trump?
If you can come up with two brain cells to put together, you may want to give that some thought. We know there are 75 million people that don't think the same way they do and millions more you have not heard from yet.
Donald L. Wallace, White Plains