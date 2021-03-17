Susan Magruder’s letter titled “Is this newspaper an NAACP newsletter in disguise?” published March 12, 2021, in Southern Maryland News railed against excessive attention given to the NAACP in this newspaper and in local politics. She implied a group formed to aid a minority is no longer relevant in a majority Black community. On the opposite page Bernadette Smith’s letter mused “Who determines what constitutes a hate crime?” and actually makes light of the issue.
Had these writers glanced at the local news page immediately preceding the Opinion section they would have read: “Four teens plead guilty to hate crime” with their vandalism sprayed on a public school athletic field spelled out “n----rs sucks” and “f--k n----rs.”
The irony is palpable.