I got a chance to catch up on some newspapers this morning, July 12, here and in my hometowns in the Midwest as well. The contrast was stark.
The Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert paper, Southern Maryland News (I call it the weekly crime report), was very hard to read. So much crime in these three counties, the paper is taken up with little else except crime and ads.
My hometown has an area about the size of an 8-by-11 typing paper for its crime report and most of it is from out of town or state caught speeding and then perhaps some drugs. How about reporting more on what is going on besides crime? Don’t bury us in it. Must be some really good things going on too, I think.
I see some new building going up in Waldorf — what are they? Here in my neighborhood trees are coming down, a massive something appears to be going on. Underground cable is going in here too. Schools are in a yoyo situation, masks or not. We are hopeful the schools are back in service for all students or those that choose classroom, with teacher present to see a hand raised? Virtual no more? But why are libraries still closed for the most part? Stores are open, restaurants are open.
We noticed a sign on the highway to Patuxent River Naval Air Station reporting it was to be resurfaced. That would be helpful. Nearly missed a wedding once there because the backup was huge with side streets filling in. Had we known, we would have taken an alternate route.
Just a suggestion. Local newspaper should cover the community but I am shuddering at this past week’s paper.