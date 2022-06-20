I applaud the mother who stood before the St. Mary’s school board to advocate for her student at the May 25, 2022, meeting. I wish more parents would have the courage to do the same, not just in St. Mary’s County but across the state.
Parents — not school teachers and administrators — have the ultimate responsibility for the upbringing of their children, which includes instilling the beliefs and values that parents deem essential for their child's growth and development.
No one loves, cares for, or understands a child better than his or her parents. Thus, mothers and fathers are best equipped to decide whether their child is ready to examine critical life issues, such as where babies come from to male-female sex differences to what happens when we die.
It is a huge overstep of their authority when school personnel take it upon themselves to push children to examine these types of critical issues without the knowledge and consent of parents.
Parents have the right to protest (and many would) were any public school teacher to hang a crucifix above the door, post scriptures on the bulletin boards, assign readings from the Bible or lead the children in reciting the Lord’s prayer.
Why then should moms and dads be criticized and mocked when they oppose other ideologies which have seemingly been given priority over teaching reading, writing and arithmetic?
School children are a captive audience, making them prime targets for exposure to and indoctrination in beliefs and opinions circulating in society and academia. Children have no choice but to sit and soak in whatever they are taught, read whatever books they are given, write whatever essays they are assigned and discuss whatever topics are presented. Those students who are mature and courageous enough to resist often face the ridicule of their peers or disapproval of their teachers.
Therefore, parents must be the ones to step up and speak up if they disagree with what is happening in public school classrooms. After all, they have only “hired” school personnel to educate their children and have not abdicated their parental authority or relinquished the right to decide how, when and what their children are taught.