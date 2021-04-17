The Republican Party is “Kraken” up.
It continues to flog the idea of a “fraudulent” election despite five months of failed lawsuits and unfulfilled promises to produce “evidence." But nobody seems to be as eager as they once were to buy into the claims of Rudi Giuliani and Sidney Powell (the lady who was going to “release the Kraken”) that the election was rigged for former President Donald Trump after they were each sued for over $1 billion by a company they implicated in the alleged process.
Powell’s defense is that her assertions were so outlandish that, “reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact." The implications of that defense are twofold: The first is that she lied; the second is that those who acquiesced in this fantasy are either ignorant, or knowingly malicious accomplices.
Then there is the attorney who was fined $10,000 by a judge for filing bogus election challenges against every Democrat who won their congressional races in Minnesota.
Next up are the poor saps who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in the belief they were doing Trump’s bidding, which his vice president refused to do, to prevent the certification of the election by force, only to find that their instigator left them hanging out to dry, as he has so many others.
Additionally, there is the spectacle of the party turning on its own election officials in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada who refused to promote the canard of the “stolen election.”
Then there is the introduction of approximately 350 state-level measures, the effects of which are to inhibit the ability to vote, in the guise of “restoring confidence in the electoral process." Apparently, this confidence needs restoration only in those states where Republicans control the legislature. Only once in the past eight presidential elections have Republicans won the popular vote; now it seems they have decided to quit the competition in favor of rigging the process.
Finally, the party remains in the thrall, and continues to promote the delusions, of a person who has, at best, a tenuous relationship with the truth. If that’s not “Kraken” up, I don’t know what is.
Robert Volland, California