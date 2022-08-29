LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins, Venice, Fla.
The writer is a former Republican Calvert County commissioner, former Maryland secretary of veterans affairs and former superintendent of the Maryland State Police.
It is with great sadness and extreme disappointment that I noted the primary election loss of a leader — Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who stood for the rule of law versus the insurrection and chaos that took place at our nation’s Capital on Jan. 6, 2021.
That blatant assault on the Constitution of these United States and the brave police officers who stood as the thin line of defense of our national soul and integrity, against those in pursuit of another “Lost Cause,” this one perpetrated by former President Donald Trump. While he had some attributes as a political figure, he chooses obviously instead to regress to his personal fanatical obsessions and plunge our nation into the darkest days since the beginning of the American Civil War.
At a time when more than any in recent history our nation needed to lead on a global scale, we failed. Instead, the effects of that dark day of Jan. 6 and the losses of leaders like Rep. Liz Cheney certainly will embolden our enemies both foreign and domestic. By playing on the concept of retribution employed by the previous president, who is perpetrating a divisive strategy on democracy, we as a nation become extremely vulnerable at home and abroad.
The loss of Rep. Cheney and eight of her Republican colleagues of the 10 who chose the hard, but right, position in their noble service to this nation in the second impeachment of the former president on Jan. 13, 2021, I believe has severe consequences. These losses will further instill those who wish to take advantage of such times in creating chaos both here and around the world, using our nation as a mockery of democracy.
This election cycle marks the passing of the “Party of Abraham Lincoln,” a Republican Party supported by standard bearers of the 20th century, such as presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Gerald Ford, Ronald Regan, and George H.W. Bush and on into the 21st century led by George W. Bush and most recently Vice President Mike Pence. All of them had the fate of time in which to stand up and do what was needed as noble political leaders who demonstrated what it was to be a Republican on a national and global level.
Now the Republican Party has entered a new and tenuous political environment as a “Trump Republican Club.” Time will be the evaluator of this untested version.
