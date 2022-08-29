It is with great sadness and extreme disappointment that I noted the primary election loss of a leader — Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who stood for the rule of law versus the insurrection and chaos that took place at our nation’s Capital on Jan. 6, 2021.

That blatant assault on the Constitution of these United States and the brave police officers who stood as the thin line of defense of our national soul and integrity, against those in pursuit of another “Lost Cause,” this one perpetrated by former President Donald Trump. While he had some attributes as a political figure, he chooses obviously instead to regress to his personal fanatical obsessions and plunge our nation into the darkest days since the beginning of the American Civil War.