In Jonathan Powers’ April 2 letter, “Universal suffrage is part of America’s fabric,” he writes, “universal suffrage is the belief that all adult citizens, regardless of race, gender, religion, or other characteristics, are allowed to vote.” Note the voting qualification of “citizens.” However, the concept of universal suffrage advocated by the Democratic Party essentially nullifies the citizenship requirement through inconsistent or non-enforcement.
Section 1015 of the proposed “For the People Act of 2021” states, “An individual shall not be prosecuted under any federal or state law, adversely affected in any civil adjudication concerning immigration status or naturalization, or subject to an allegation in any legal proceeding that the individual is not a citizen of the United States.” The Democratic Party’s opposition to voter ID laws and the removal of ineligible voters from voter registration lists further obstructs the enforcement of the citizenship requirement.
To allow non-citizens to vote with impunity is an affront to the long history of the Women’s Suffrage Movement and the African American Civil Rights Movement to gain that right. The unlawful entry of immigrants across the U.S.—Mexico border is not the moral equivalent of disenfranchised Black Americans crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge at Selma, Ala. Illegal immigrants should not be allowed to vote.
The “For the People Act of 2021” is not “strengthening our democratic process,” as Mr. Powers claims. As he admitted, “there’s similarities in what the Communist Party USA and the Democratic Party are calling for,” which should evince serious concerns about the intended consequences to America’s fabric.
The bill’s title should be the “For the Democratic Party Voting Act of 2021.” What is evident is that the Democratic Party wants to make it easier to win elections, possibly including and benefiting from voting fraud.
I agree with Mr. Powers statement that “to assault basic democratic principles isn’t just antidemocratic, it’s un-American,” which aptly describes the “For the People Act of 2021” and its assault on voting.
The Democratic Party’s voter suppression concept is not being allowed to vote more than once in an election. Its ideas of voter turnout are to vote early, vote often and cast the greatest number of votes with the smallest number of voters and the least amount of voting integrity.
Vernon Gray, California