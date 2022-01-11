Unfortunately, dogs are left outside in Maryland during extreme cold and blistering heat. In 2018, in Baltimore County a dog named Oscar was left outside in freezing temperatures and froze to death. After Oscar’s Law went into effect in Baltimore County, the local ordinance clearly defined what is expected of a dog owner who chooses to leave their dog outside.
I live in Calvert County and our local ordinances are clearly defined. I recently called animal control about someone in my neighborhood who had dogs outside in below freezing temperatures without shelter. I laid awake nights worrying about the dogs knowing they were out there and needed help. I was determined I was not going to stop trying to help these dogs. Luckily, animal control did not stop until they made sure the person was abiding by the local ordinance.
In other counties dogs are not this fortunate. In Garrett County, their ordinance states, “No person shall fail to provide the animal with adequate air space, and appropriate shelter or protection from the weather.” One person’s idea of appropriate shelter could be different from others.
There have been dogs found in broken down refrigerators, under tractors or in piles of junk in freezing snow or boiling heat. In one case, animal control determined a pile of junk was adequate shelter.
The state’s Shelter for Dogs in Extreme Weather Bill will require shelter that meets a clear, minimum standard. Then, there are no doubts for animal control and the dog owner as to what is illegal and what is not. If counties already have their own ordinances in place that are stricter, they will supersede the state law.
The Maryland House passed the bill with bipartisan support in 2021. Unfortunately, due in part to the pandemic, it ran out of time in the state Senate.
Times have now changed. Previously, people were able to do whatever they wanted with their dog — no shelter, food or water, and left in all types of weather. Now people are starting to take notice at the suffering many dogs face in brutally hot and cold temperatures. And, how unbelievably cruel this is.
I am calling on my representatives Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s) and Del. Rachel R. Jones (D-Calvert, Prince George’s), both advocates for animals, to continue to support this bill. In addition, I would also like to call on the other animal-friendly delegates and senators we are blessed with in Maryland. I am also asking my other wonderful senators and delegates in Calvert County to please assist us in getting this commonsense bill passed in 2022.
Jennifer Horsmon, Huntintown