Maryland has an outstanding park system and during a time when many forms of entertainment and recreation are closed or adjusting to social distancing, the parks are where Marylanders go to have fun. In these times of uncertainty, it’s more vital than ever to connect with nature. Time spent outdoors is essential to our physical and mental well-being.
My family and I enjoy visiting the wonderful local parks throughout Southern Maryland. We love hiking and biking around Salem State Forest, paddling near Newtowne Neck State Park and hunting for fossils at Calvert Cliffs. The continued care and maintenance of these treasured places is very important to us.
The pandemic demonstrates the need for steadfast leadership and that’s why I’m thankful that Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) represents me and my community. In the past he has championed the Land and Water Conservation Fund and this July he committed to pass the Great American Outdoors Act, which will provide funding for our parks in the future. I support these efforts and thank congressman Hoyer for his leadership in preserving our outdoor natural spaces.