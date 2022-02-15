I am fed up with the hoax of the moral imperative to control climate change. Key information for anyone seeking to control climate change is very simple: You can’t. The end. Period. Once you have a realistic understanding of that truth everything else is relatively obvious. I hasten to state a profound corollary: “Thank God.” I want no part of a world where the idiots around me can control climate.
If all fossil fuel burning stopped, I think the effect on climate change would be negligible. Not measurable. Greenhouse gases are only one of many components. There is no consensus on a list of top 10 causes of global warming which must include natural, not man-made, warming and cooling cycles. You cannot find such a list, much less scientific consensus on one.
As a practical matter, any downward effect produced by trying to limit burning fossil fuels will be overcome by one of the other factors in the top 10 before the result of your futile effort becomes measurable. And that will be long after the lifetime of anyone currently living.
If the U.S. stopped all burning of fossil fuels (which we obviously cannot, but after all this is a boundary value problem), we have only a fraction of the world’s greenhouse gas output and only some of that is from burning fossil fuels. “Fighting climate change” is a favorite political talking point based on ignorance and gullibility of the electorate. The crusade is out of control nonsense. Throwing trillions of dollars at "fighting climate change" is arguably the dumbest, most useless act in governmental history. All waste.
Aside from pointless financial ruin and destruction of the economy, it is worthwhile to look at other related diseases.
I think electric cars/trucks are being introduced prematurely for saving the planet. Really for sales to the gullible. Adult thinkers left, if any, would point out that it takes more total energy per vehicle per mile of same size and shape if that vehicle is electric.
Electricity has to be generated mostly from burning fuels. The cartoon of an electric vehicle pulling a diesel generator is spot on. Transmission losses from power plant to plug are inherent, unavoidable. I think it is simply more efficient and uses less fossil fuel to drive them directly burning the fuel in the vehicle. The only practical way to make electric vehicles contribute to less use of fossil fuel is nuclear power. Obvious for over 70 years. So far nothing has been done with that truth. Three Mile Island hysteria sealed that. Don’t hold your breath given the current crop of activist fools.
Ethanol should’ve been dead years ago. We are all being shafted daily for decades since it takes more fossil fuel to produce a gallon of ethanol tainted gasoline than it does to produce a plain gallon without ethanol. You literally pay extra to screw up boat motors, all small gas engines, increase repairs and repair costs, make vehicles more expensive and line the pockets of Big Ag, certainly not the poor average farmers.
While you are at it, you may as well put pressure on higher food prices, like anything made with corn, corn oil, etc. We have been paying those bills for at least 25 years with no end in sight. Imagine the good it has done for all of us.
It mainly serves to prove the age-old principle that, “Any government mistake can, and often will, be perpetuated beyond the lifetime of an individual.”
Bill Rymer, Lexington Park