There has been much consternation over House Bill 447, a bill from Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) intending to change how St. Mary’s countians vote for county commissioners. The conversation about this idea has included misleading information and outright propaganda.

Currently, residents vote for five county commissioners — four who must run as a resident of a specific commissioner district (1, 2, 3, 4) and one who runs at-large and is the commissioner president. All candidates are elected at-large.