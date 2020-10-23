Two Maryland pet stores, Just Puppies in Towson and Rockville, and Charm City Puppies in Columbia, continue to sell puppies despite the “No More Puppy and Kitten Mills Act” that went into effect Jan. 1, 2020. The city of Rockville revoked Just Puppies retail license for breaking the law, but this has not stopped the owners from selling puppies.
The law is meant to target pet stores who are infamous for selling puppies that come from puppy mills. In puppy mills, dogs are forced to continuously breed until unable then killed or thrown away like trash. Dogs are kept in tiny filthy cages filled with their own waste. Many puppies are born with medical issues, then sold to unsuspecting buyers who end up with mounds of vet bills and/or forced to euthanize their pet.
Pinnacle Pets located in Missouri is the broker of several Maryland pet stores and has been cited by the USDA several times, including one incident in 2015 where nine puppies died after being left in a hot truck during transport. Pinnacle Pets supplies Just Puppies and Charm City Puppies with puppies.
The attorney general’s office stated the law prohibits the selling of puppies regardless of whether it is in person or by appointment. This shoots down the argument of the pet store’s attorney that selling puppies by appointment is legal. The Attorney General’s Office indicated they have received complaints about these stores selling puppies; however the complaints were closed. Obviously other citizens are concerned these pet stores are breaking the law and getting away with it.
I am calling on Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) to enforce the No More Puppy and Kitten Mills Act. If the citizens of Maryland are required to abide by the law, these pet stores should be required to do the same.