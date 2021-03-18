The American Rescue Plan, signed into law last Wednesday by President Biden, is a huge win for people across the United States. Not only will the plan put money directly into the pockets of struggling families, it ensures the economic recovery so desperately needed as a result of COVID-19 will have a solid foundation.
Indeed, help is on the way. The American Rescue Plan extends enhanced unemployment efforts; provides billions in aid to small businesses with $25 billion directly targeted to bars and restaurants; funds vaccination, testing and contact tracing programs while also increasing the public health workforce; supports schools by investing in education while providing $130 billion for schools to safely reopen and protect students and teachers; and assists state and local government facing budget shortfalls.
This comprehensive plan will make a great impact on our community. Local businesses have been hurting, struggling to stay afloat through the madness of the pandemic. These businesses are the lifeblood in small communities like ours, and they deserve the help our government can provide to keep them open and successful. Further, the hardworking people of our county and our state don’t need the added pressure of worrying about how to put food on the table. We need these investments to spur job growth and economic recovery.
A majority of Americans supported this legislation in a bipartisan manner. It is the right thing to do for those hurting because of the impact COVID-19 has made on all of our lives. As we look forward to getting back to normal and achieving a high vaccination rate, the American Rescue Plan will create countless opportunities to build back better.