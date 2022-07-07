Thanks to everyone who participated in and supported the 16th annual Joe Williams Memorial Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82 and the Sons of The American Legion Squadron 82. In addition to being a past commander of Squadron 82, Joe Williams was a longtime educator and football coach in the Charles County school system and a friend to all. The tournament was held on June 24 at White Plains Golf Course with 36 teams comprised of 141 golfers participating. It was a perfect day to play golf.
With a score of 56, the team of Kwang An, Eddie Paton, Ryan Neeley and Charlie Seifert took first place honors. Second place went to the team of Mike Boyce, David St. Claire, Blair Bowman and Jesse Welsh. Third place winners were Chris Simpson, Donnie Mister, Jeb Jordan and Gary Bowie Jr.
Winners of the men’s and women’s longest drive were Steve Nash and Gabby Cuellar. Closest to the pin winners were Cas Dickerson, Kwang An, Mike Clark and Becky Bartelt.
Gold sponsors included Jill and Brad Williams, Tony, Bob, Mary, and Tim Williams, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82, United Metro Golf Carts, Frank Arrington, Midddleton Heating & Air Conditioning, Trusted Title Services LLC, Joson Fine Jewelry & Home Boutique Inc., Flagsin Group LLC, Jeff Sutten Consulting, La Plata High, La Plata Pediatrics and Home Health, Simpson’s Olde Towne Insurance LLC, and Dulaney Title and Escrow. Bronze sponsors included Raymond Funeral Home, Southern Maryland Title, Newburg Service Center, Dixon’s Butcher Shop, Amanda Dixon Nash CENTURY 21 New Millennium, and La Plata Pharmacy.
In addition to the gold and bronze sponsors, the following individuals and organizations made donations or donated products or services which were given as door prizes during the dinner at the Post following the tournament: All Season Aire, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Joanie Roberts, Kim Dickerson, Chick-fil-A of La Plata, Kwang An, Rucci’s Italian Deli, Texas Roadhouse, Giant, Katie Jackson, Port Tobacco Marina Restaurant, Outback Steakhouse, Green Turtle, Marie’s Diner, Esthetic Boutique and Fritzie’s Marina.
Over $8,200 was raised for American Legion and community programs, including the $2,500 Sons of The American Legion Squadron 82 Veterans’ Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded annually to a graduating senior of La Plata High School. Congratulations to Morgan Gayon, the 2022 scholarship winner.
Since its beginning in 2005, the tournament has raised over $121,000. Thanks to Kevin Miga and the staff at the White Plains Golf Course for all their help. Once again, thanks to the sponsors, the many volunteers and everyone who participated for making the 16th annual Joe Williams Memorial Golf Tournament a great success.
Dave Tatman, Waldorf
2022 Golf Committee