The Baltimore City Police Department is currently in consent decree because of past police officers’ indictments of kidnapping, extortion, assault and misconduct in office. In 2016, there were eight Baltimore City police officers on a task force that were indicted with dealing drugs, extorting money from residents, stealing overtime pay, etc., while the U.S. Department of Justice was onsite.
Since then, there have been at least two dozen indictments and 20 to 25 officers convicted of crimes, so obviously the consent decree is not working. One reason is the obscure law that gets little attention. It’s called the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights, or LEOBOR. This law carves out special protections for police officers in Maryland.
One of these protections is when an officer is charged with a felony; he/she can’t be fired. Instead the officer is suspended until the trial is completed and verdict rendered. One would expect that once the officer has had their day in court and if the verdict is rendered guilty, logic would dictate that the officer be immediately fired, but that is not the case.
Thanks to the LEOBR, the convicted officer then gets access to a “trial board,” an administrative body that determines if the officer has violated any internal policies of the department. Its job is to hold a hearing after the internal affairs department undertakes an investigation of the officer; but here’s the catch.
By law, the investigation takes place after the trial of the officer is completed. In other words, only when the entire legal process has run its course can internal affairs start its investigation of the officer. This means that firing an officer in the state, even if he/she has committed a crime, can take years, and these convicted officers stay on the police department’s payroll. There are examples of convicted officers drawing paychecks for more than two years, funded by the taxpayer.
It’s clear that in Maryland, legislators have done something unconscionable. They created a distinct and separate political class exempt from accountability that governs the rest of us.
Another aspect of the LEOBR is the right to wait up to 10 days before officers have to give their witness testimony. Can you imagine having been picked up for a crime, asked for your witness statement, and telling the officers, “I would like to go home for a week and think about my answer before I give it.”
Also, the testimony has to be given in a “reasonable time” with “appropriate” breaks. This sounds very different from the normal interrogations for the average citizen.
Furthermore, when officers are given an internal hearing, it is conducted by fellow officers. They are appointed by the chief and at least two of them are appointed from within the same department. Wouldn’t you feel more comfortable knowing that people who are deciding whether you were guilty or innocent were friendly coworkers?
Lastly, if the officer is suspended as a result of the investigation, he/she must continue to receive full pay/benefits until the case is resolved. In most states the charging department must subsidize the accused officer’s legal defense.
So, while the average citizen has to hope and pray for a good public defender or spend hard-earned money out of pocket, officers don’t have to worry about legal fees.
Sounds like a two-tiered level of justice to me.
With a system like this, is it any wonder how police departments have corrupt cops on the payroll? How can we expect cops to respect the law if the laws that govern them are not just lenient, but downright shameless?