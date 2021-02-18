Edward Davenport’s Feb. 12 letter to Southern Maryland News, “Here’s a list of reasons why Republicans are not to blame,” is a classic example of confused thinking. In it he parades example after example of Democrats’ efforts to uphold slavery and frustrate the provision of equal rights to Black Americans.
While political parties tend to attract people with similar points of view regarding the issues of the day, his confusion lies in the implicit assumption that the Republican and Democratic Parties of today hold the same points of view they did during the periods he cites. This is not so.
Mr. Davenport’s historical tour bus stops just short of Richard Nixon’s southern strategy, specifically designed to increase Republican Party support among southern whites by appealing to racism against African Americans, the success of which is obvious and for which the chairman of the Republican National Committee apologized in 2005. I also haven’t noticed Democrats recently sponsoring legislation restricting the ability of minorities to vote, which seems to be the current rage in Republican-controlled state legislatures.
Upon closer examination, Mr. Davenport might find that the repugnant attitudes which provided the foundation for the actions he lists are now very much at home in the Republican Party. The points he makes may be historically accurate, but they’re irrelevant to today’s political landscape.