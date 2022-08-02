I received an email from a government person a few days ago, stating that he was outraged over a decision made by another branch of government, then at the end of the email, stated that the decision would have no effect on Maryland citizens.

With so many problems eroding our country today, I would respectfully suggest that government people’s outrage could better serve our country if aimed at solving those problems directly affecting our citizens. Why am I confident government people are the ones that can solve these problems? Because I believe government people are the ones causing these problems.