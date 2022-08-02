I received an email from a government person a few days ago, stating that he was outraged over a decision made by another branch of government, then at the end of the email, stated that the decision would have no effect on Maryland citizens.
With so many problems eroding our country today, I would respectfully suggest that government people’s outrage could better serve our country if aimed at solving those problems directly affecting our citizens. Why am I confident government people are the ones that can solve these problems? Because I believe government people are the ones causing these problems.
Here are but a few of the problems eroding America. I would say they are indeed deserving of rage.
Eroding our military. Decisions by the “leadership” are decreasing ability of the military to defend our country. Why? The woke-indoctrination, and then the purges of any members who resist such indoctrination is a failed social experiment. It treats them like laboratory mice.
So very few want to join the military now, that recruitment standards are being dropped. Unbelievably, tens of thousands more (27% of the Army) will be kicked out if they reject vaccinations for religious or medical reasons. Having invested four years in the military, I can only shake my head in wonder.
Eroding the lifeblood of our country. The government people continue to do everything in their power to choke off petroleum investment, production and transportation. They are enforcing unreasonable regulations, closing pipelines, banning new refineries, shutting off new drilling, forcing shortages, feeding inflation, etc. Why? A misguided push to eliminate all oil before a viable alternative is ready.
Eroding our national security. The government people have removed almost all those very successful border crossing restrictions. Now bringing in millions from over a hundred different countries. These are some basically good people, some MS-13 gangs, some from terrorist lists. Drugs, some sex traffickers. Then we see government people repeatedly swearing to us that the border is closed and secure.
Eroding trust in our justice system. We see government people picking and choosing laws to enforce and laws to ignore; picking and choosing among their political enemies for selective prosecution. Using power of their offices for political revenge. Proudly producing a political show-trial television special. No longer is justice applied equally.
The justice department even labeled parents at school board meetings as domestic terrorists. People are losing respect for the very laws the government people have sworn to enforce. Founding fathers said that citizens should not fear the government, the government should fear the citizens.
Eroding our economy and savings. Government people seem to be obsessed with signing taxpayer names to IOUs, spending, driving down the purchasing power of our dollar. Are they deserving of cost-of-living raises when they are the root cause of inflation?
Eroding our very government. Standards of people in government? We see no discipline for bad behavior. People doing bad things are rewarded (perhaps for their continued silence). For example, the Afghanistan departure/evacuation disaster. The only individual reprimanded was the lieutenant colonel who rightfully stated that those responsible should be fired.
How can we ever hope to have fair government if bad people advance in positions of power while good people are punished? Treat all equally. We see a president openly, illegally state that he makes personnel selection decisions based on skin color and gender. Disastrous results. Why not select based on knowledge and ability?