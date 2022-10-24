Caution, some folks might consider a few of the below questions to be somewhat harsh.
Would a real, civilized country have:
An administration rejecting and reversing highly successful pro world-peace, pro low-inflation and pro border-security policies of the previous administration?
A “figurehead president” with hidden handlers actually controlling our government?
A vice president who's only demonstrated value is ensuring the president would not be impeached?
A president accusing critics of his failing policies as being “enemies of the state,” “semi-fascist,” “un-American,” “domestic terrorists” and “Russian assets”?
A president refusing to utilize the world’s greatest energy reserves in-country, then begging evil countries to alleviate the intended oil shortage?
A president draining our emergency oil reserve to temporarily lower gas prices to influence elections?
An unsecured border, with the president encouraging millions of illegal aliens to invade across open borders?
Over 100,000 citizens dying each year from illegal drugs such as fentanyl?
A failing electrical grid experiencing "third-world-country" power blackouts?
Government and major corporations censoring free speech of any who might disagree?
A federal justice system picking and choosing what laws to enforce and then selecting who to prosecute?
A system protecting groups that are "above the law," favoring the criminals, ignoring the victims?
A federal justice system weaponizing as a tool of one political party, intimidating and oppressing those who disagree?
Policies supplying automatic weapons and millions of ammunition rounds to federal agencies while intentionally weakening the military and the local police?
A federal government having 90%-plus of employees supporting the one political party most generous with taxpayer dollars?
A group of largest cities, with one political party ruling for multiple generations, so crime-ridden that citizens constantly fear for their lives?
An administration wasting tremendous amounts of taxpayer resources on utopian ideology?
Policies eliminating the middle economic class, the foundation of a democracy, leaving only the poor and elite economic classes who are more easily controlled?
Policies generating shortages in normally abundant supply chains, such as vital baby formula?
Advocates pressuring citizens, demanding apologies from anyone saying, “all lives matter”?
A decaying school system (thank you teachers’ unions), falling far behind in world rankings of science, math and literacy categories?
An educational system with school authorities modifying student test scores based on race?
Universities and high schools having admission requirements based on race?
Laws protecting children from themselves in getting tattoos, cigarettes and liquor, but then allowing advocates for life-altering "children’s gender health care," shown to be a fast-track toward regret and suicide? Where already one state proclaims itself to be a sanctuary where children can experience puberty blockers, mastectomy and castration without need to notify parents?
Election system with citizens questioning as unfair and inaccurate? Having a major political party doing everything in its power in eliminating election safeguards? Calling requests for photo-voter-ID as racist? Defying laws requiring removing invalid voter registrations from voter rolls, then mailing out ballots based on those corrupted voter rolls?
Let us pray, vote and clean house.
Vernon D. Keyser, Lusby