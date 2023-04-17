The Supreme Court has tried to figure out a definition for pornography for years and finally gave up.
Some think the "Diary of Anne Frank" is pornographic. Some think any picture that shows men walking together is pornographic. Maybe someone thinks a man and a woman holding hands in public is pornographic.
The recent idea that we need to censor the books our children read seems to me to be born of the idea that a person chooses their sexual preference. I don’t know why someone would think that but clearly many do. It’s the idea of grooming to make someone choose their preference. I have no idea why I am heterosexual. The gay and lesbians I know can’t answer either beyond that’s what they want. No one has ever been able to make someone straight or not.
This whole book censorship is foolish. People will read what they want and making it forbidden just makes some more interested to see what all the fuss is about.
And the idea that books infringe on someone’s freedom of religion doesn’t stand scrutiny. It is just the way someone feels.
As I started this, the best legal minds we have gathered with the help of the ablest input they could get couldn’t define pornography. In the end each of us decides for ourselves if something is pornographic. The problem arises when that opinion is foisted on the rest of us.