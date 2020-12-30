On Jan. 13, 2021, the Maryland General Assembly convenes. It is crucial that it reform the provisions of Maryland laws governing the powers of the state government in a public health emergency. Never again should a public health emergency become the means of inflicting more harm than the disease itself.
From its beginning, without antivirals and vaccines to combat the disease, the only mitigation response was non-pharmaceutical interventions: isolation of the ill, respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene, enhanced sanitary measures, physical contact distancing, properly worn face masks with filtering efficiency, augmented indoor-outdoor ventilation exchange, and focused attention on protecting people at highest risk of death.
Contagion — the communication of disease from one person to another — is a function of population density (seven Maryland jurisdictions account for over 80% of cases) and the close contact between people, therefore the need for physical distancing. To this end the state imposed stay-at-home, lock-down, congregate limits and physical distancing orders with questionable effectiveness.
The state’s stay-at-home and lock-down orders arguably created more harm than the disease by increasing unemployment from 3.3% in March to 10% in April, a total of 206,483 people made jobless.
How much more poverty, homelessness, alcoholism, suicide, drug addiction, despair, abuse, financial instability and excess deaths exist due to the state’s actions? COVID-19 alone could not have created so much social distress and economic ruin.
By closing the schools, the state has harmed the education of over one million public and private school children. Children age 19 years and younger account for 13% of virus cases and few deaths. Teachers and staff are susceptible but with a negligible risk of death under age 60.
Therefore, other than protective measures for the teachers and staff, the schools did not need to close because of COVID-19.
The imposition of a congregate limit on the number of people that may gather for political, social, cultural, educational and other expressive gatherings, deemed to be “non-essential,” while permitting a larger number for supposedly “essential” gatherings, is arbitrary and discriminatory.
What value is there to wearing a mask without a minimum required standard of the filtering efficiency of the fabric? Otherwise, a mask mandate is simply a “feel good” measure providing a false sense of protection.
The governor is authorized to unilaterally declare a state of emergency and extend it indefinitely without any oversight. The actions authorized and directed by the governor, without any checks and balances or procedural due process, can significantly affect the societal and economic well-being of millions of people.
The critical need of legislative reforms is because the state’s actions could have been even harsher and excessive if the governor had been a Democrat.