I am writing specifically in response to a letter written by Bernadette Smith published in the Aug. 24 edition of Southern Maryland News. I have read many of your letters to the editor and I cannot be silent anymore. It seems you are a very sad, angry, judgmental person, and totally off the mark.
You call yourself a Christian and a Catholic? I daresay not. Have you ever read back to yourself what you write? Your letters are full of hate and mistruths. It's so sad to me that so many citizens in this country have given one person, Donald Trump, the power to infiltrate their lives with such hate and lies. You absolutely do not have the power to judge who is committing a mortal sin; only God has that power.
God forgives all those who ask for forgiveness. I do not think that you are capable of that, so before you start preaching your religious "ethics" to others, I kindly suggest that you take a very close, in-depth look at yourself.
Susan Lohman, Waldorf